HELENA, MT- Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will be sponsoring the 7th Virtual Teacher Job Fair on August 4, 2023.

This virtual format allows teachers and Montana school districts to connect.

This Job Fair is offered free of charge to both candidates and school districts.

Currently, there are over 1,000 job listings for teachers on the Office of Public Instruction’s (OPI) Jobs for Teachers site.

Many districts throughout Montana are seeking to fill positions in:

Career and Technical Education

Special Education

Math

English

Science

Health and PE

School Counseling

Social Studies

World Languages

Elementary Education

School Administration

Business Education

“Montana's school doors are opening in a few weeks," said Arntzen.

"Everyone wants a smiling teacher in every classroom to welcome our students. This virtual gathering is a response to helping our over 400 school districts fill their classrooms.”

Districts can conduct on-the-spot interviews and candidates may be hired directly from this event.

All candidate information is linked to the state licensing system, TeachMontana (TMT), which allows for ease of licensing.

The Virtual Job Fair will take place on Friday, August 4 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For a complete schedule and to register as a candidate or school district, you can visit the OPI Innovation Updates and Virtual Job Fair website.