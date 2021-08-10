Statewide drought affecting Bill Roberts Golf Course

HELENA, Mont. - Bill Roberts golf course is just one of many local courses throughout Montana that is fighting the drought that has terrorized the state since the early stages of the summer...

"We try to irrigate through the middle of the golf course, the fairways, tee boxes and greens. And then we irrigate intermittently in the rough, which is the perimeter of the golf course. So, we try not to run as much water there and that's where we can save a lot of water," Steve Link, the golf course Superintendent told me.

The grounds crew is working with what they have, and are taking full advantage of the little rain we have received.​ However, dry conditions do not always spell bad news for golf courses. They can often times provide a fun challenge for golfers of all skill as different conditions can completely change a golfer's strategy based on their style of play.

"I just spoke with a few of them, and they enjoy the conditions, they like the dry and firm conditions. They play what we call firm and fast and that's kind of a luxury to have. It's been a mixed blessing, some people like it, some people are ready for a different kind of season to come, but in general it's been pretty good," said Link.

Link says the water they use for irrigating is not clean enough for consumption. They get it from the landfill, treat it, and then use it for the course's ponds and irrigation to maintain the course. He also noted that the conditions have not chased away players and they are still seeing normal attendance. Click here for their website where you can find tee times, information about leagues and events, and more.