HELENA, Mt: Senators in Helena have passed Senate Bill 99, a Youth Health Protection Act with 66 voting for and 34 against on Tuesday.

The bill prohibits certain medical and surgical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and gender reassignment surgeries for children struggling with their gender identity

It also enforces public funding restriction for such treatments and impose penalties on health care professionals and physicians performing those medical treatments.

Both chambers of the Legislature passed the bill last week and it was sent to the Governor Gianforte's office.

The Governor vetoed the bill and sent it back to the Legislature on Monday with amendments, which were then read and passed by both houses.

Lauren Wilson, the President of the Montana chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, said that the Governor's veto letter has several inaccuracies about this trans healthcare.

She said that any physical surgery that would alter a person's reproductive organs is not available in Montana and would not be performed on an individual under the age of 18.

Similarly, she said that any gender affirming medical treatment regimen that involves medication and more drastic measures is only implemented after strict guidelines and consultation with the parents of a child experiencing gender dysphoria.

"We're following guidelines and it's very thoughtful care that families should have the opportunity to consider and not every family wants to use medications. Not every family wants to do these interventions; they want to do what is right for them. A lot of transgender people never use medication and never have surgery even as adults. That's not something that's for everyone but it is something people have a right to consider," added Wilson.

She said that the bill is a broad ban of treatment, specifically targeting trans youth.

“What's frustrating about the bill is saying that certain people can get medications and treatment, but you can't just get them if you are transgender, and these are treatments that are prescribed for people who are intersex, or sometimes for cyst gender people. We have prescribed puberty blockers for almost four decades for premature puberty, precautious puberty or early starts-to puberty. So, we have children who have taken these medications for that purpose but we’re prohibiting it specifically for transgender patients in this bill,” emphasized Wilson.

She also mentioned that some physicians have already left the state because of the ongoing conversations around this type of health care, and she worries the problem may be aggravated if this bill becomes law.