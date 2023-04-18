HELENA, Mont. - A piece of legislation moving through the Montana legislative process has been collecting national headlines in recent months.

The Montana State legislator has moved through multiple pieces of legislation pertaining to the transgender community. SB 99 is the most recent, but not without twist.

The legislation is a bill that prohibits medical and surgical gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18.

Read the amended bill:

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte receive the legislation on his desk and has sent it back for amendment.

In the letter he says he shares with members of the legislator the, “profound commitment to protect Montana children from invasive medical treatments.”

The governor goes on to explain in the letter he has had a sit down conversation with members of the trans community and understands some people struggle their gender identity.

With that said, as the letter progresses the governor says he would like to take steps to ensure people under the age of 18 are restricted access to surgeries and hormone therapies.

The governor in his letter cites concerns for those making this decisions before the age of 18, during a time of development, but not after.

Among the amendments the governor also calls for more defined definitions of what “male,” and “female,” mean.

Read the amendatory veto letter:

Concerns for the youth

The legislation and the letter have sparked retort across-the-board.

Representative Zooey Zephyr, who represents Montana’s 100th district and is the state's first openly transgender lawmaker.

During this legislative session, Zephyr has made headlines for statements made during discussion on legislation pertaining to drag shows, LGBTQ issues, and trans care.

Via Twitter message, Zephyr told Bradley Warren she has concerns about SB 99.

“Gender-affirming care is accepted by every major medical association as the appropriate care for trans people, including trans youth,” Zephyr said, “The governor's amendment, and the letter accompanying it, are insulting to the dignity of trans youth and those that care for them.”

Zephyr directly calls out one line from the governors letter, in which he states he has compassion for those who struggle with gender identity.

“Trans youth don't need the governor to tell them they deserve, 'love, compassion, and respect,'" Zephyr said. "Trans people need access to the healthcare that saves their life. Denying that care is cruel, and doing so while allowing the same medical care for cisgender youth is inherently discriminatory.”

Zephyr is not the only person or group calling out the governor.

The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement in response to Gov. Gianforte's proposed amendments to S.B. 99:

“The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has consistently opposed S.B. 99, a bill that bans healthcare for gender-diverse Montanan youth. Like all our patients, transgender youth deserve access to medically-necessary, evidence-based healthcare. Just like all routine care pediatricians provide, gender-affirming care is safe, collaborative, and developmentally appropriate. This bill is an overly broad blanket ban that takes decisions that should be made by families and physicians and puts them in the hands of politicians. The Montana medical community has been united in opposing this bill throughout the legislative process. The letter released by Governor Gianforte perpetuates misleading and inaccurate information about gender affirming care that runs counter to the consensus among medical and scientific professionals. His amendments to the bill introduce further problems, including inaccurate definitions of “male” and “female.”

MTAAP represents 165 pediatricians across the state of Montana. According to Dr. Lauren Wilson, the organization requested a meeting with Gov. Gianforte’s office earlier this month to discuss the bill. She says they have yet to follow up.