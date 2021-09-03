HELENA, MT- New data reported Thursday shows Pharmacies and state governments in the United States have thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to NBC News.

According to the report, those numbers are common in multidose vaccine vials.

So that got us wondering, how many have been thrown away in Montana?

DPHHS tells us to date, in Montana just 2.2% of doses have been wasted.

What’s important to remember is the vaccine comes in multidose vials. DPHHS tells us their guidance to enrolled providers is to go ahead and puncture multidose vaccine vials because they don’t want to miss opportunities to vaccinate individuals even if it means wasting some vaccine.

DPHHS points out vaccine supplies are plentiful; vaccine waste is less of an issue than when supplies were not as plentiful.

According to DPHHS the opportunity for those who are immuno-compromised to receive a third dose is happening now and that thousands of Montanans who are immuno-compromised have already received their third dose in Montana.

However, approval for all Montanans eligible for the vaccine to receive a booster dose has not yet been approved by the FDA.