HELENA - The Montana State Fund is awarding a personal protective equipment grant going towards essential businesses and workers working the frontlines of COVID-19.

According to a release from MSF, about 2,000 of their policyholders will receive thermometers and medical-grade masks.

MSF says they are also offering every policyholder premium deferrals and stopped policy cancellations up until June 30.

According to MSF, eligible policyholders are firefighters, EMTs, police, physician offices, hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores, drug stores and social service organizations and group homes.

“We are eager to partner with Montana businesses and organizations in an effort to combat COVID-19. It is our belief that by doing so, they can safely provide essential services necessary to their communities,” MSF President and CEO Laurence Hubbard said in the release.

MSF says they will send a letter to eligible policyholders with instructions on how to send in their applications for the grant in the days ahead. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, but is subject to change depending on supply and demand. MSF says they have access to 100 infrared thermometers, 15,000 medical tri-fold masks and 15,000 KN95 masks. MSF says they cannot promise to meet everyone's PPE requests due to supply shortages.