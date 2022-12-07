Montana Senate and House Democrats to respond to the governors budget proposal Wednesday

HELENA, MT- On Wednesday the Montana Senate and House Democrats will respond to the Governor’s Budget Proposal.

Per an email from the Minority Leaders office the Democrats will respond to the Governor’s budget proposal for the upcoming biennium and discuss what their constituents expect from budget negotiations during the upcoming legislative session.

They say every Montanan should have the right to live in the communities they love, but for too many, that right is moving further and further out of reach.

The Montana Democrats say they will push to use the state’s historic, $2 billion budget surplus to lower the costs of living for working Montanans.