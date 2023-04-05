HELENA, MT - Since 2002, 21 states have passed laws allowing the sale of distilled spirits on Sundays, which brought the total number of state that allow sales on Sundays to 43.

Currently Montana, Alabama, Mississippi , North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah are the seven states that prohibit the sale of spirits on Sundays.

As of yesterday though, House Bill 867 which would fully allow the sale of spirits on Sundays and Mondays by agency liquor stores was passed by the Montana House of Representatives by a vote of 86-16.

“The overwhelming majority of states give adult consumers the option to purchase their favorite distilled spirits any day of the week they choose,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“Unfortunately, the same is not true for Montanans who are prohibited from making distilled spirits purchases on Sundays and sometimes Mondays. We support this effort to allow Montana consumers the freedom to choose when to make their spirits purchases.” said Deloney.

House Bill 867 now heads to the Senate for consideration.