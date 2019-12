KULR (Helena)- Helena Police Department has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lorenzo Deserley.

He is a 14 year old Native American male. He is 5 foot 6 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Lorenzo is suicidal and has mental health issues. He may be attempting to travel to Great Falls.

Please contact Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or 911 with any information.