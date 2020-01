An earthquake occurred just outside of Helena Thursday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit at 8:47 pm.

USGS says a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit 11 kilometers, or 6.8 miles, Northwest of the Helena Valley.

There are no reports of any notable damage at this time, and USGS is reporting moderate shaking.

We'll update you with any further information as we receive it