UPDATE: Representative Zephyr has issued a statement in response to a judge's decision not to issue a temporary restraining order against the Speaker of the House Matt Regier.

Her statement can be found below:

LEWIS & CLARK County, Mont. - A judge in Lewis & Clark County has rejected Representative Zooey Zephyr's legal attempt to be allowed to return to the House Floor for the remainder of the 68th Legislative Session.

Judge Mike Menahan judge denied a temporary restraining order filed on behalf Representative Zephyr and four of her constituents. In the ruling, the judge said granting the request would require the court to interfere with the legislative authority in a way that would exceed the court's authority.

The ruling also cites the separation of powers as a reason for the decision, saying the move to ban Representative Zephyr from the House Floor falls exclusively under the Legislative branch's scope of power.

Representative Zephyr has not yet issued a statement responding to the ruling.

This is a developing story.