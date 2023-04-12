Judge denies Planned Parenthood's request for a block on legislation that could ban abortion in Montana

HELENA, MT- A judge in Lewis & Clark County denied a temporary restraining order requested by Planned Parenthood of Montana on House Bill 721.

HB 721 bans dilation and evacuation procedures and would punish abortion providers that provide abortions after 15 weeks by issuing them up to $10,000 fines or 10 years in prison

Planned Parenthood’s request was for the court to intervene before a piece of legislation is signed by the governor.

On the ruling -- the judge wrote because the bill has not* been signed into law yet -- there's no law to enjoin, calling it a premature request.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Montana told our Bradley Warren they are standing by— to continue their fight if it is signed into law by the governor.

HB 721 has passed both chambers -- and is pending a signature from Governor Greg Gianforte.

Via email the governors office said:

The governor's office generally doesn't comment on active or pending litigation, but the governor believes all life is precious and must be protected. The fact that the bill hasn't even come to the governor's desk for his review and Planned Parenthood already ran to court tells Montanans everything they need to know about the far left, pro-abortion group and its extreme tactics.

Planned Parenthood of Montana said via email that they are calling upon the Governor to be transparent about his plans for the bill, and when he will sign it.

“This ban on a safe, effective abortion procedure is unconstitutional. We had no choice but to file for the TRO to ensure continuity of care for our patients. The motion was simply denied as premature and we will renew it as soon as the Governor takes action on the bill. We call upon the Governor to be transparent about his plans for the bill, and when he will sign it," Martha Fuller, Montana Planned Parenthood president, and CEO.

Abortion currently remains legal in the state of Montana. This is due to its state constitution, specifically- Section 10. of the Montana Constitution, which is the "Right of Privacy."

Section 10 is often cited during abortion legislation and conversation in the state of Montana.

Text from the Montana Constitution reads:

“The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”

This language within the constitution can only be changed with a 2/3 vote and a ballot measure.

Planned Parenthood of Montana says it will continue to push the governor's office and take necessary action in court when needed.

Speaker Regiers office said via text that they stand by their legislation:

“HB 721 only restricts the dismembering of a live unborn baby. It is about limiting one type of horrific abortion procedure. This preemptive suing while a bill is still in the process shows the litigious and extreme nature of Planned Parenthood. Looks like the lawyers are as eager as the abortionist to make money on the act of dismembering a live unborn baby.” via email, Speaker Regier (R)

As a result of this members of the federal congressional delegation have also sounded off on their opinion pertaining to this house bill and ruling.

Senator Steve Daines said via text to Bradley Warren:

“Last summer, the Supreme Court returned the right to protect the unborn to the people and their elected leaders, and in Montana, we’re lucky to have a strong pro-life Governor and pro-life legislature. I’m glad to see Montana leaders working to protect life and I will continue to do the same in the U.S. Senate.”

Senator Jon Tester said via text to Bradley Warren:

“Montanans value their personal freedoms and constitutional right to privacy. No politician or judge should infringe upon a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. I’ll continue to defend Montanans’ freedoms and stand up against government overreach.”

Representative Matt Rosendale said via email:

“Since the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, the individual states have rightfully been empowered to set guidelines for abortions. I am confident that the Montana Legislature and Governor Gianforte will take appropriate steps to protect the sanctity of life.”

