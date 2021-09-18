Haystack Fire: pre-evacuation notice

BOULDER, Mont. - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Haystack fire.

Residents living south of the Boulder River and Cattle Drive, west of highway 69 and north of and including Boulder Hot Springs are advised to prepare to be evacuated soon.

According to the DNRC, the Haystack fire is calculated to be over 1,700 acres.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office advises those who feel unsafe, or think they will need extra time to leave to begin, evacuating now.

For shelter assistance you can call 1800-272-6668