HELENA, MT- Governor Greg Gianforte today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to reverse the 9th Circuit Court on Sackett v. EPA, narrowing EPA’s efforts to exceed the scope of the Clean Water Act to regulate waters of the United States.

“A big win for small business owners, farmers, and ranchers, today’s unanimous decision from the U.S. Supreme Court reins in an out-of-control federal bureaucracy. The EPA’s days of trying to regulate potholes and puddles through the Clean Water Act are over,” Gov. Gianforte said.

“Montana farmers and ranchers are the best stewards of our lands and waters, not federal bureaucrats. Montana will continue to stand against the Biden administration’s federal overreach, and I appreciate the U.S. Supreme Court for its common sense, unanimous decision.” Gianforte concluded.