Gov. Gianforte contributes quarter of salary to Denton Fire Relief Fund

We’ve seen an outpouring of generosity and support to Denton through grassroots volunteer efforts, hay drives, and fundraising auctions.— Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) December 16, 2021
I’m glad to play a small part in this greater movement to support Denton by donating a quarter of my salary to the Denton Fire Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/DL16HkQy4h
HELENA, Mont. - On the 10th day of his 12 Days of Giving campaign, Governor Greg Gianforte contributed a quarter of his annual governor's salary to the Denton Fire Relief Fund.
“In the wake of the West Wind Fire in Denton, Montanans have done what Montanans do best: neighbors have helped neighbors. We’ve seen an outpouring of generosity and support to Denton through grassroots volunteer efforts, hay drives and fundraising auctions,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m glad to play a small part in this greater movement to support the people of Denton and rebuild Denton.”
A release from the governor's office says the Denton Fire Relief Fund was created by Opportunity Bank of Montana to help families impacted by the fire.