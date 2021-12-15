Gov. Gianforte contributes quarter of salary to Denton Fire Relief Fund

HELENA, Mont. - On the 10th day of his 12 Days of Giving campaign, Governor Greg Gianforte contributed a quarter of his annual governor's salary to the Denton Fire Relief Fund.

“In the wake of the West Wind Fire in Denton, Montanans have done what Montanans do best: neighbors have helped neighbors. We’ve seen an outpouring of generosity and support to Denton through grassroots volunteer efforts, hay drives and fundraising auctions,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m glad to play a small part in this greater movement to support the people of Denton and rebuild Denton.”

A release from the governor's office says the Denton Fire Relief Fund was created by Opportunity Bank of Montana to help families impacted by the fire.