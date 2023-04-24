UPDATE 7:40 PM: Just a little over two hours after the GoFundMe was created, it made well over its goal of $15,000 by over $5,700.

Allegedly the remainder of the funds will go towards the legal fees of the people who were arrested.

HELENA, MT- A GoFundMe has been started to bail out people who were arrested during a protest that disrupted the House Floor Session Monday afternoon.

The disruption resulted in several people being arrested and forced out of the gallery. At this time, we have confirmed seven arrests for criminal trespass.

The goal was set to $15,000, and in just 35 minutes more than 2/3rds of that was been raised.

