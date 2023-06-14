HELENA, MT- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced that everyone can beat the heat and fish for free over Father’s Day weekend!

Although anyone can fish without a license June 17th-18th, all other fishing regulations and rules will still be in effect and must be followed.

All would-be anglers are encouraged to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams.

With snow runoff and recent heavy rains, many of Montana’s streams are swollen and dangerous.

You can find information on current water restrictions here.

Additionally, those with watercraft of any kind must remember to stop at all AIS inspection stations.

For water and boating safety tips, you can visit FWP’s website, and additional information on AIS, including how to locate the nearest inspection station to you, can also be found on FWP’s website.