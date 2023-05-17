HELENA, MT – Montana General Knudsen announced the winner of the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest during National Police Week.

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in February, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.

Fifth-grade student at Superior Elementary School Madisyn Allard was the winner of this year's contest, and in her artist statement she wrote, "I know my family and I are safe because of the law enforcement we have across Montana. I especially feel safe when I see a deputy or a patrolman I know."

Madisyn’s poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices statewide, and AG Knudsen and Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin will celebrate with Madisyn and her class later this month

“It's great to see the respect and appreciation Montana's young people already have for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“No submission goes unappreciated, and I know the support of these students means a lot to our officers who put their lives on the line for our communities every day.” Knudsen concluded.

In addition to the statewide winner, seven regional winners were chosen who will receive an ice cream social delivered by local troopers. The winners were from all eight Highway Patrol districts.

The seven regional winners were:

You can find out more information on the poster contest here.