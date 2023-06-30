HELENA, MT- Fifty-eight new officers who will be serving 37 agencies across the state graduated on Friday from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA).

MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

“Montana’s law enforcement officers face many dangers stemming from an increase in crime, illicit drugs, deliberate attacks, and other perils most of us can’t even imagine,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“Today's graduates have stepped up to protect our communities, but they need the continued support of Montanans. As attorney general, supporting law enforcement and upholding public safety will remain two of my priorities.”

The full list of graduates is available here.