HELENA, MT- Roses are red, violets are blue, staying off the road when you're high is something safe and fun to do!

With today being 4/20, Montana Department of Transportation reminded people in a Facebook post to stay off the roads if they've been smoking in order to keep themselves and others safe.

"If you're smokin a joint, park it like it's hot. Weed suggest a sober ride. Let safety be your highest priority!" MDT said in their facebook post.

So, if you do plan on participating in the 420 extravaganza, make sure you have all your snacks and other materials before you start puff puff passing.

We have to remember that we all have to put in a joint effort as a community to keep each other safe.

Remember, to stay off the roads, and if you do you're ganja have a good time!