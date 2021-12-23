Periods of heavy snow will impact the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains through Friday night, and Yellowstone National Park through Saturday morning. Greatest snowfall accumulations with be up to 1-2 feet of snow, with strong gusty winds, potentially over 50mph, producing significant blowing and drifting snow with near whiteout conditions. Those with outdoor plans in the backcountry should anticipate difficult winter conditions and plan accordingly.
Heavy Mountain Snow Expected
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.