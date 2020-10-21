Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES DUE TO SNOWPACKED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING AND THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&