BILLINGS- With some people saying they've waited anywhere from one to three hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles, a supervisor at the Yellowstone County Department of Motor Vehicles has some tips for you to avoid the line.
Piper Federico, a supervisor at the Yellowstone County Motor Vehicle Department, said there are a few ways to avoid standing in line. Right now, with COVID-19 restrictions, only seven people are allowed to wait in the lobby at one time and she doesn't want people to have to wait outside in the cold.