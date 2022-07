Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult with blowing dust and especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. &&