The new year carries over the strong west to southwest winds of 2021. Gusty winds are expected to develop across the south central Montana foothills Saturday, lasting through Sunday morning in Livingston and Nye, and Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening from Big Timber, north through Harlowton. Localized blizzard conditions with near zero visibility and heavy drifting snow are possible making travel extremely difficult to impossible at times, along portions of I-90, US-191, and US-12. If you must travel in these areas be sure to have a survival kit in your vehicle and let someone know your travel plans in case you become stranded.
Gusty Winds Bring Possible Blizzard Conditions
