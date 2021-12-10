Gusty Weekend Winds
Chief Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Another round of strong southwest to west winds along the western foothills is expected this weekend. The strongest winds will start Friday night and continue into Sunday. I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber could see up to 60 and 70 mph, and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap could see up to 65 mph, prompting a wind advisory and high wind warning. Those planning to travel in these areas should be prepared to encounter hazardous crosswinds.

Tags

Recommended for you