Another round of strong southwest to west winds along the western foothills is expected this weekend. The strongest winds will start Friday night and continue into Sunday. I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber could see up to 60 and 70 mph, and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap could see up to 65 mph, prompting a wind advisory and high wind warning. Those planning to travel in these areas should be prepared to encounter hazardous crosswinds.
Gusty Weekend Winds
