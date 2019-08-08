Groups gather to protest 'Drag Queen Story Time' in Austin, Texas

Those for and against 'Drag Queen Story Time' gathered at Austin's city hall to make sure their voices were heard.
One concern opponents of 'Drag Queen Story Time' have had is whether a drag queen may have a criminal history.
City leaders say no background check is required for presenters of readers.
But children under the age of 10 must have a parent or legal guardian with them for all events, under library policy.
The protesters were led by the activist group called Mass Resistance, based out of Fort Worth and supports traditional family values.
At today's council meeting, those on both sides made their voices heard.