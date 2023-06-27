GREAT FALLS, MT- A Washington man who was suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Rock Boy’s Indian Reservation admitted to a drug crime on Tuesday.

36-year-old, Antonio Penalosa Infante, of Spokane, Washington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Infante faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

Sentencing was set for November 21st, and Infante was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that in the fall of 2022, the FBI received reports that Infante was bringing controlled substances to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.

During a traffic stop in December of 2022 by the Montana Highway Patrol, officers recovered a total of 91 fentanyl pills, two pistols, cocaine, and methamphetamine from the vehicle Infante was a passenger in.

Infante later said the drugs were his and intended only for personal use.

In a second traffic stop of Infante on the reservation 10 days later, officers located a half pound of meth, approximately 100 fentanyl pills, cocaine, and a loaded 9mm magazine.

Officers also found a 9mm pistol in the police officer’s vehicle where Infante had been seated for transportation following the traffic stop.

Additionally, in January of 2023, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of 100 fentanyl pills from Infante.

In a third traffic stop of Infante on the reservation, officers located meth and 76 fentanyl pills.

In February, the FBI executed a search warrant on a residence where Infante had been staying and recovered a large quantity meth which was later determined to be 9.8 pounds of the drug, which is approximately 35,515 doses.