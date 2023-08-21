GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Two Harve residents who were accused of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine to the Fort Belknap and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservations admitted on Monday to a drug trafficking crime.

25-year-old Brittany Alice Bradley, & 32-year-old Daniel Frist Raised, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Both Bradley & First Raised face a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years of prison, a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release.

Sentencing was set for December 18th for both defendants, and they were both detained pending further proceedings.

In court documents, the government alleged that in June of 2022, FBI agents learned that First Raised had been distributing a significant amount of fentanyl on the Fort Belknap and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservations and that Bradley distributed the drugs with First Raised.

Law enforcement also conducted a series of controlled purchases of fentanyl and meth from Bradley and First Raised from August 2022 to September 2022.

Law enforcement also learned that the defendants likely received the drugs from a source in Yakima, Washington.