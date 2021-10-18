MOORE, Mont. - A 17-year-old was killed in a crash near Moore Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the vehicle was going northbound on Trout Creek Road and was not able to complete a right-hand turn.

The vehicle kept going straight through the T-intersection connecting to Sipple Road, went of the road and crashed into an embankment, MHP said.

The vehicle rolled and stopped on the driver's side.

The driver was a 17-year-old boy from Moore.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.