UPDATE: Fergus County Sheriff and Coroner Rick Vaughn identifies the victim of Sunday's fatal crash as 17-year-old Dylan Morris.

The cause of death is still being investigated by the Fergus County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with Montana Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Vaughn says he knows how deeply this loss is impacting the local community, and extends his heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew him.

Several posts on social media paid tribute to the teen, who played for the Fergus High School Football team.

MOORE, Mont. - A 17-year-old was killed in a crash near Moore Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the vehicle was going northbound on Trout Creek Road and was not able to complete a right-hand turn.

The vehicle kept going straight through the T-intersection connecting to Sipple Road, went of the road and crashed into an embankment, MHP said.

The vehicle rolled and stopped on the driver's side.

The driver was a 17-year-old boy from Moore.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.