MONTANA — The _meric_n Red Cr_ss needs _l_ _d d_n_rs to bring back the missing A’s, B’s and O’s. A few missing letters may not seem like a big deal in a sentence, but for patients who need A, B, O and AB blood types, these missing letters mean life. The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in medical care this summer.

Six years ago, doctors told Jacqueline Rogers' family that there wasn’t enough type O negative blood available to perform her open-heart surgery. This news that her surgery was postponed was scary for Jacqueline, just 8 at the time, who was born with a congenital heart disorder. “No blood means no surgery. I thought I was going to die.” Fortunately, blood donors stepped up, and Jacqueline’s surgery was successfully completed a week later.

To draw attention that blood types sometimes do go missing from hospital shelves, A’s, B’s and O’s began disappearing on June 11 from iconic brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign. The campaign is raising awareness of the need for more blood donors.

While thousands of blood donors have answered the call to fill the Missing Types, more donors are needed now to help ensure patients don’t have to wait for blood products. During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs. The Red Cross is thanking all those who come to donate July 1-6 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 24-July 15 in Montana

Beaverhead

Dillon

7/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge # 1554, 27 E Center Street

_______________

Blaine

Chinook

7/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wallner Hall, 330 Ohio

Harlem

7/10/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Harlem High School, Harlem High School, 610 1st Ave SE

_______________

Broadwater

Townsend

6/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 No. Cedar

_______________

Cascade

Great Falls

6/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Northwest Farm Credit Services, 700 River Drive S

6/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TroyStrong Great Falls, Central Catholic High School, 2800 18th Ave South

6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Civic Center, 2 Park Drive South

7/3/2019: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Great Falls Blood Donation Center, 1300 28th Street South

_______________

Flathead

Columbia Falls

7/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., North Valley Community Center, 235 Nucleus Ave

Kalispell

6/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., TroyStrong Kalispell, 126 North Meridian

6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, Flathead County Health Department, 1035 1st Ave West

7/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Kalispell Center Mall, Center Street

7/5/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Communities, 185 Crestline Ave

7/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 North Meridian Road

7/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., THE CHURCH AT CRESTON - LUTHERAN, 5447 Hwy 35

Marion

6/27/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane

West Glacier

6/26/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive

_______________

Gallatin

Bozeman

6/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., TroyStrong Bozeman, 300 North Willson Avenue, Suite 103A

6/28/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W. Main

7/2/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bozeman Donor Center, 300 North Willson

7/3/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W. Main

7/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buffalo Restoration, 555 Manley Road

7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Perficient Digital, 113 E Oak ST #3a

Gallatin Gateway

7/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Gateway Community Center, 145 Mill Street

_______________

Hill

Havre

7/8/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave

7/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Northern Montana Hospital, 30 13th Street

7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Triangle Communications, 2121 US Hwy 2 NW

_______________

Jefferson

Boulder

7/2/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Assembly of God, Assembly of God, 502 N. Jackson St.

_______________

Judith Basin

Raynesford

6/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Raynesford School, #1 Main Street

_______________

Lewis and Clark

Fort Harrison

7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Guard Armory / HAFRC Ctr, National Guard Armory, 1956 Mt. Majo Street

Helena

6/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., TroyStrong Helena, 2880 Skyway Drive

6/26/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., SoFi, 920 Front St., Suite 201

6/26/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Morrison Maierle, 1 Engineering Place, PO Box 6147

6/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect

6/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Costco Wholesale, 2195 Custer Ave

7/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B

7/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ?Helena College, Donaldson Bldg, Helena College, University of Montana, 1115 N. Roberts St.

7/12/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Peter's Health, 2475 Broadway

7/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mitchell Building, 125 N. Roberts St.

_______________

Lincoln

Eureka

6/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 500 Dewey Ave

_______________

Madison

Harrison

6/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harrison High School, 120 Harrison Street

_______________

Mineral

Saint Regis

7/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Regis High School, 90 Tiger Street

_______________

Missoula

Missoula

6/24/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek

6/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., TroyStrong Missoula, 3623 Brooks St.

6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Montana Continuing Ed Building, The University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive

7/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United States Forest Service - Fort Missoula Combined, 26 Fort Missoula Road

7/3/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital, 500 West Broadway

7/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Big Dipper Ice Cream, 631 S Higgins Ave.

7/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., KECI, 340 W Main St.

7/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., LMG Security, 145 W Front St.

7/11/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ClassPass, 101 E W Front St.

7/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bicycle Hangar, 1801 Brooks, Suite B

Seeley Lake

7/11/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seeley Lake LDS Church, Redwood Lane

_______________

Park

Livingston

7/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Livingston, 110 W. Summitt Street

_______________

Ravalli

Hamilton

7/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane

Stevensville

7/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Super 1 Foods, 39 Stevensville Cut off Road

_______________

Silver Bow

Butte

6/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fuel Fitness - Butte, 3755 Harrison Ave

______________

Teton

Dutton

6/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 201 E Main St

_______________

Valley

Glasgow

7/10/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1222 Us Highway 2 W

7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Frances Mahon Hospital, 621 3rd St. South

_______________

Yellowstone

Billings

6/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., TroyStrong Billings, 1775 High Sierra Blvd.