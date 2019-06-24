MONTANA — The _meric_n Red Cr_ss needs _l_ _d d_n_rs to bring back the missing A’s, B’s and O’s. A few missing letters may not seem like a big deal in a sentence, but for patients who need A, B, O and AB blood types, these missing letters mean life. The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in medical care this summer.
Six years ago, doctors told Jacqueline Rogers' family that there wasn’t enough type O negative blood available to perform her open-heart surgery. This news that her surgery was postponed was scary for Jacqueline, just 8 at the time, who was born with a congenital heart disorder. “No blood means no surgery. I thought I was going to die.” Fortunately, blood donors stepped up, and Jacqueline’s surgery was successfully completed a week later.
To draw attention that blood types sometimes do go missing from hospital shelves, A’s, B’s and O’s began disappearing on June 11 from iconic brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign. The campaign is raising awareness of the need for more blood donors.
While thousands of blood donors have answered the call to fill the Missing Types, more donors are needed now to help ensure patients don’t have to wait for blood products. During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs. The Red Cross is thanking all those who come to donate July 1-6 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 24-July 15 in Montana
Beaverhead
Dillon
7/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge # 1554, 27 E Center Street
_______________
Blaine
Chinook
7/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wallner Hall, 330 Ohio
Harlem
7/10/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Harlem High School, Harlem High School, 610 1st Ave SE
_______________
Broadwater
Townsend
6/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 No. Cedar
_______________
Cascade
Great Falls
6/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Northwest Farm Credit Services, 700 River Drive S
6/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TroyStrong Great Falls, Central Catholic High School, 2800 18th Ave South
6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Civic Center, 2 Park Drive South
7/3/2019: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Great Falls Blood Donation Center, 1300 28th Street South
_______________
Flathead
Columbia Falls
7/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., North Valley Community Center, 235 Nucleus Ave
Kalispell
6/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., TroyStrong Kalispell, 126 North Meridian
6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, Flathead County Health Department, 1035 1st Ave West
7/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Kalispell Center Mall, Center Street
7/5/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Communities, 185 Crestline Ave
7/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 North Meridian Road
7/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., THE CHURCH AT CRESTON - LUTHERAN, 5447 Hwy 35
Marion
6/27/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane
West Glacier
6/26/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive
_______________
Gallatin
Bozeman
6/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., TroyStrong Bozeman, 300 North Willson Avenue, Suite 103A
6/28/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W. Main
7/2/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bozeman Donor Center, 300 North Willson
7/3/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W. Main
7/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buffalo Restoration, 555 Manley Road
7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Perficient Digital, 113 E Oak ST #3a
Gallatin Gateway
7/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Gateway Community Center, 145 Mill Street
_______________
Hill
Havre
7/8/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave
7/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Northern Montana Hospital, 30 13th Street
7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Triangle Communications, 2121 US Hwy 2 NW
_______________
Jefferson
Boulder
7/2/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Assembly of God, Assembly of God, 502 N. Jackson St.
_______________
Judith Basin
Raynesford
6/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Raynesford School, #1 Main Street
_______________
Lewis and Clark
Fort Harrison
7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Guard Armory / HAFRC Ctr, National Guard Armory, 1956 Mt. Majo Street
Helena
6/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., TroyStrong Helena, 2880 Skyway Drive
6/26/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., SoFi, 920 Front St., Suite 201
6/26/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Morrison Maierle, 1 Engineering Place, PO Box 6147
6/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect
6/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Costco Wholesale, 2195 Custer Ave
7/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
7/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ?Helena College, Donaldson Bldg, Helena College, University of Montana, 1115 N. Roberts St.
7/12/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Peter's Health, 2475 Broadway
7/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mitchell Building, 125 N. Roberts St.
_______________
Lincoln
Eureka
6/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 500 Dewey Ave
_______________
Madison
Harrison
6/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harrison High School, 120 Harrison Street
_______________
Mineral
Saint Regis
7/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Regis High School, 90 Tiger Street
_______________
Missoula
Missoula
6/24/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek
6/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., TroyStrong Missoula, 3623 Brooks St.
6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Montana Continuing Ed Building, The University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive
7/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United States Forest Service - Fort Missoula Combined, 26 Fort Missoula Road
7/3/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital, 500 West Broadway
7/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Big Dipper Ice Cream, 631 S Higgins Ave.
7/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., KECI, 340 W Main St.
7/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., LMG Security, 145 W Front St.
7/11/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ClassPass, 101 E W Front St.
7/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bicycle Hangar, 1801 Brooks, Suite B
Seeley Lake
7/11/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seeley Lake LDS Church, Redwood Lane
_______________
Park
Livingston
7/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Livingston, 110 W. Summitt Street
_______________
Ravalli
Hamilton
7/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane
Stevensville
7/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Super 1 Foods, 39 Stevensville Cut off Road
_______________
Silver Bow
Butte
6/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fuel Fitness - Butte, 3755 Harrison Ave
______________
Teton
Dutton
6/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 201 E Main St
_______________
Valley
Glasgow
7/10/2019: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1222 Us Highway 2 W
7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Frances Mahon Hospital, 621 3rd St. South
_______________
Yellowstone
Billings
6/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., TroyStrong Billings, 1775 High Sierra Blvd.