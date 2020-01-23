MELBOURNE, Australia - A Great Falls, Montana resident and Montana Air National Guard Airman was one of three American firefighters killed when their aerial water tanker crashed Thursday afternoon.

At the time of the crash, Lt. Col. Ian McBeth and two other firefighters were helping battle the brush fires in the mountainous terrain of New South Wales, a state in the southeastern portion of the country that's been consumed by brush fires.

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, operated by Canadian Company Coulson Aviation, was carrying fire retardant when it crashed over Cooma, south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Flight tracker FlightAware shows the tanker took off from an airport in Richmond, Australia and headed south. According to the flight map, the plane's flight path cut off sometime around 2 p.m. local time.

The C-130 was flying at 265 miles per hour at approximately 12,000 feet when the plane's flight path suddenly ended. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said "there is no indication at this state what caused the accident."

According to a Coulson Aviation media release, Lt. Col. Ian McBeth was a "highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with many years fighting fire, both in the military and with Coulson Aviation... (Ian) has spent his entire career flying C-130's and was a qualified instructor and evaluate pilot."

A statement from Col. Buel Dickson, Commander of the Montana Air National Guard's 120th Airlift Wing echoed Coulson Aviation's statement.

Ian was instrumental in the flying success of the 120th Airlift Wing and will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they navigate this painful and tragic situation.

According to the AirForceTimes, the other two firefighters have been identified as 42-year-old First Officer Paul Hudson of Buckeye, Arizona, and 43-year-old Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan of Navarre, Florida.

Lt. Col. McBeth was the captain of the C-130 at the time of the crash. He would have turned 45-year-old this year. He leaves behind his wife, Bowdie, and his three children, Abigail, Calvin and Ella.