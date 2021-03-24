Hit and run reports down compared to last year for one local city

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Many locals are reporting hit and run accidents on private social media groups across Cascade County. Now Great Falls police are sharing the latest numbers, which may seem high at this point in the year, but Lieutenant Doug Otto said they’re actually down compared to years past.

Hit and run crash reports since January 1:

2021: 146

2020: 148

2019: 190

According to Lieutenant Otto, 146 hit and run accidents have been reported within city limits since January first of this year. That's two down from the same time last year. 190 hit and runs were reported during the same time in 2019, so right now we're significantly lower than previous years.

Lieutenant Otto says hit and run crashes are especially hard to follow up on because authorities need a witness to explain what happened, a camera with good image capture to investigate, or clear video surveillance that shows the incident and possible license plate on a suspected car. He said cases are difficult to investigate without vital details and you’ll have to file a hit and run claim through insurance.

For now, Lieutenant Otto says everyone must report what they see, and if you wake up to damage, take pictures and give them a call immediately.