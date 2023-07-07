The following is a press release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs:

FORT PECK, Mont. - Sounding the call against human-caused fires, Smokey Bear is shaking lots of farmers’ paws at the 100th anniversary Wolf Point Stampede this weekend.

“We had a lot of fireworks fires before the Fourth,” said Adam Wolf, Fire Management Officer at BIA Fort Peck Agency, “but since then equipment [farm machinery] has caused two large ones” during haying. Thursday alone, crews got reports of three fires started by combines.

“It looks green,” said Wolf, “but those fires took off fast. One of them jumped the road.”

To back up the bear, BIA fire prevention has assembled in Wolf Point for the Stampede, led by Bert Shields of Rosebud Agency. Shields said, “One of those ranchers told me ‘It’s deceptively dry.’ He’s quitting haying early, before the heat of the day, just to prevent more fires.”

BIA firefighters should be in Wolf Point from Crow, Northern Cheyenne and Wind River Agencies, staffing a medium engine and two small engines and working shoulder to shoulder with local volunteer fire departments. Shields leads Zack Wilson of Northern Cheyenne, Samuel One Spot of Rocky Boy, and Cody Chasing Hawk of Pine Ridge Agency. “Make sure your equipment runs smoothly before you use it, and have water and shovels at hand,” said Shields.

Wolf Point, home of the 100th Stampede, is full of tumult along with fire prevention this weekend: concerts, street dances, carnival, breakfasts, star quilt raffle and two-day parade, with plenty of rodeo. Local first responders gathered with Smokey Bear at Wednesday’s ranch rodeo. Thursday evening Smokey Bear wore pink at the Tough Enough to Wear Pink rodeo against cancer. Saturday, Miss Rodeo Montana Clancy Olson should pose with Smokey Bear.

Summer is full-on in northeast Montana, even while Billings is cool and wet. Sunday through Tuesday the sunshiney high in Wolf Point is 88 degrees and up, with gusts of 20 mph each day. Please stay careful with and respectful of fire while farming - for a few months now.