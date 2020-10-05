GLASGOW, Mont. - Superintendent of Glasgow Public Schools Wade Sundby announced Monday that Irle Elementary School will temporarily close and move to a remote learning platform due to an increase of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Sundby says the closure applies to grades K-5 only. Remote learning will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7. In-person learning will possibly return on Oct. 19, depending upon the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Valley County Health Department.

The following activities will also be canceled or postponed for Glasgow Middle School:

Canceled

Glasgow Middle School football game vs Circle on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Glasgow Middle School cross country in Frazer on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Plentywood on Saturday. Oct. 10.

Postponed until further notice