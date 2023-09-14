Helena, Mont. - Direct Support Professionals (DSP) from Plentywood, Great Falls, Billings, Helena, and Ronan Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras and Department of Human Services (DPHHS) Director Charlie Brereton honored during the Developmental Disabilities Program (DDP) conference Thursday.

This the first time in over 10 years the conference has been held, and it was a week-long celebration, which finally ended Thursday.

DPHHS, the Montana Council for Developmental Disabilities and the Montana Association of Community Disability Services teamed together to sponsor the conference and awards ceremony, according to the release sent by the Department of Public Health & Human Services.

“Today, we recognize individuals who provide invaluable support to Montanans with disabilities in communities all across the state,” Lt. Gov. Juras said. “These professionals are truly unsung heroes who are dedicated to this vital profession and the people they serve.”

These individuals are critical, providing direct care or in-home support, work as personal assistants or as attendants who work directly with people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

DSPs ensure people with disabilities have the support they need to live, work and enjoy life more independently with community in mind.

“It’s an honor to celebrate these amazing individuals, inspiring to hear their personal stories, and learn how they are truly making a difference in the lives of so many,” Brereton said. “With service-oriented mindsets, these passionate individuals are there on a daily basis for those who need them most.”

The following people were recognized:

Valerie Cummings, Glen-Wood Inc., Plentywood;

Jay Miller, Quality Life Concepts, Great Falls;

Tanaya Heidt, Bridges of Montana, Billings

Joaquin Jesus, West Mont, Helena

the late Mary Ulrich, Spring Meadow Resources, Inc., Helena

Elliott Adams, DSP, self direct services, Ronan.

"Montanans were asked to nominate a DSP to be recognized," the release said. "DSP’s from each of the five Montana DDP regions were honored." Over 100 total nominations were received.

The nominations had a specific focus on DSPs who excel in the areas of person-centeredness, cultivating relationships, demonstrating leadership, and innovation. These Nominations came from the general public, providers, families or other interested parties.

Here is a list of the honored DSPs with their corresponding letters:

Valerie Cummings, Glen-Wood Inc., Plentywood, Region 1.

Valerie’s nomination letter reads: Our organization serves many individuals with significant health concerns. In particular, Val has volunteered to assist clients maneuver through the medical process. This includes helping to navigate the system when a client is in need of a hospitalization out of town, often six hours away; or attending medical appointments, including chemotherapy treatments. She does an excellent job to ease the worries of our clients and answer their questions. She assists them to understand complicated medical jargon and procedures. When needed, she serves as an advocate with them to the medical providers. She has truly developed a close relationship with our clients, and goes over and above for them. This includes starting a shift at 3 am to transport a client to an out-of-town appointment. Val is a true example of a Direct Support Professional who puts the individuals first!

Jay Miller, Quality Life Concepts (QLC), Great Falls, Region 2.

Jay’s nomination letter reads: Jay has worked for QLC for over 26 years, and often works with our most behaviorally challenged clients. He does an exceptional job of calmly managing client behavioral concerns in a manner that is kind, respectful and preserves dignity. Jay is friendly, calming, and always ready to assist in crisis situations. In addition, he is flexible in his schedule to accommodate the short staffing needs. In short, Jay is there for our clients on a daily basis, and keeps the line of communication open. He is able to manage contracts, assist with complex client needs, and demonstrates unwavering support for those we serve. He sets an exemplary example for anyone who works in the field of developmental disabilities. He maintains a professional demeanor at all times, yet he ensures there is humor and fun in his interactions with others.

Tanaya Heidt, Bridges of Montana, Billings, Region 3

Tanaya’s nomination letter reads: Tanaya goes above and beyond for the individuals we serve. She has been in this field since 2008. Every day, I see the compassion she provides to clients. She ensures they receive high-quality care at all times. She leads her team with great support and is always available to help when needed. Tanaya always checks to make sure our individuals have everything they need to ensure we are meeting high standards of care. She is always available when staff are struggling, and helps to de-escalate clients. Her compassion for all individuals with developmental disabilities is amazing. She has developed special bonds with them, and they simply love and adore her.

Joaquin Jesus, West Mont, Helena, Region 4

Joaquin’s nomination letter reads: Joaquin has many excellent qualities. He always shows up to work with a smile. He is a fast learner and adapts well on the fly. One of his main focuses is to improve the lives of our clients. He is the definition of selfless, and is always willing to learn and collaborate with his coworkers on how to improve, with the best interests of clients always top of mind. What stands out the most is how he gives freely of his own time to learn about each individual client. He is able to navigate what works and what doesn’t work. He has a huge heart for his fellow human beings and gives each the dignity and respect they deserve, and promotes independence. Joaquin gives time on his days off to make sure clients can engage in fun outings. He is always willing to help in any situation.

Mary Ulrich, Spring Meadow Resources, Helena, Region 4. (Note: This is a posthumous nomination. Mary passed away earlier this year after her 40th anniversary with Spring Meadow Resources.)

Mary’s nomination letter reads: I am nominating Mary Ulrich because she was the very personification of what a DSP should be. Throughout her over 40 years of working at Spring Meadow Resources, she worked tirelessly as a caregiver, an advocate, as a trainer, a coach, an administrator, and a manager, all while always putting the well-being and happiness of her clients first. Mary was a true innovator, and her list of impacts is long.

She often came up with unique events to engage both clients and employees; helped fundraise to ensure clients could participate in Special Olympics; worked to overcome logistical and staffing challenges to schedule client trips to the ocean or to ride a roller coaster at least once in their life; or revamping the entire organizational food distribution system to reduce costs and improve nutrition for clients.

She always found a way to make the impossible happen. She gave numerous families hope, inspired countless staff to understand the importance and dignity of their work and ensured that her clients not only were well cared for, but that their hopes, dreams, and purpose in life mattered.

Her recent sudden death has left a massive hole in our community, but her legacy through the generations of people she trained, and the skills and lessons she imparted on clients and their families will ensure her “folks” will continue to thrive for years to come.

Elliott Adams, Self Direct services, Ronan, Region 5

Elliott’s nomination letter reads: Elliott served as a DSP for the past 10 years for late Jake Janssen of Ronan. In 2014, Elliott began to work with Jake by coming to the Janssen home each day. Whether our son was happy or sad, Elliott was there. He knew our son’s demeanor, habits, moods, and they grew to become best friends, like brothers. Elliott provided great days, opportunities to go out and have fun, and trips to Missoula to some of his favorite places.

Elliott, at 31 years of age, is beyond his years in empathy and is the most deserving of this award. When our son passed away, the world lost an amazing soul and Elliott is able to say he spent one third of his life with his best friend.