The Blackfeet Law Enforcement are attempting to locate a 17-year-old girl named Jada Wells, who is also known as Jada Mulon.

According to a Facebook post by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement, she was last seen getting picked up by someone named Cordell Wilson in a grey four-door Cadillac or Oldsmobile from the 80s or 90s possible at his home.

Law enforcement describe her as 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has a thin to medium build, long black hair, brown eyes and a light skin tone.

She was wearing grey sweat pants, a black coat with a hood, white slip-on Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Jada's location is urged to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)338-4000.