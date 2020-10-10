BROWNING- The Blackfeet Care Center announced three new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 9.

It was not announced whether it was staff or residents who tested positive for the virus, however, as of Friday, the care center now has a total of 8 cases among residents and 19 among staff.

According to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook, one positive resident is in the hospital, and the rest are isolated in their rooms in a separate wing of the care center.

All 19 positive staff are at home in isolation.

Other staff and residents have tested negative for the virus, and all are continuing to be tested every seven days.

The National Guard will assist Saturday to help the ancillary departments with their work.