HELENA, Mont. - Among 16 bills, Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 15 bills to the Secretary of State Monday and vetoed one.

The bills transmitted by the governor, according to the Office of the Governor are:

SB 169 Sen. Mike Cuffe (R-Eureka) Generally revise voter ID laws

HB 34 Rep. Frank Smith (D-Poplar) Revise statues to reflect federal recognition of Little Shell Tribe

HB 35 Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy (D-Crow Agency) Establish a missing persons review commission

HB 43 Rep. Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson) Expand practice of telemedicine

HB 98 Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy (D-Crow Agency) Extend the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force and the LINC grant program

HB 176 Rep. Sharon Greef (R-Florence) Close late voter registration noon the day before election

HB 192 Rep. Linda Reksten (R-Polson) Revise laws related to school major maintenance funding

HB 207 Rep. Neil Duram (R-Eureka) Generally revise school bus safety laws

HB 246 Rep. Marta Bertoglio (R-Clancy) Revise education laws to enhance local control and opportunities for pupils

HB 252 REp. Llew Jones (R-Conrad) Provide a non-refundable tax credit for employer-paid education of trade professions

HB 259 Rep. Sue Vinton (R-Billings) Revise property and zoning laws

HB 379 Rep. Sue Vinton (R-Billings) Revise laws for non-discriminatory rate setting in insurance

HB 432 Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) Revise property tax exemptions for affordable housing

HB 482 Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) Revise license plate laws

HB 661 Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield) Revise requirements for American flags at schools

The governor vetoed the following bill:

HB 440 Revise alcohol regulatory laws relating to wineries

You can read the governor's entire veto letter below:

Download PDF HB 440 - Veto letter.pdf (670.85 KiB)

