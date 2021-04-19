HELENA, Mont. - Among 16 bills, Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 15 bills to the Secretary of State Monday and vetoed one.
The bills transmitted by the governor, according to the Office of the Governor are:
SB 169 Sen. Mike Cuffe (R-Eureka) Generally revise voter ID laws
HB 34 Rep. Frank Smith (D-Poplar) Revise statues to reflect federal recognition of Little Shell Tribe
HB 35 Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy (D-Crow Agency) Establish a missing persons review commission
HB 43 Rep. Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson) Expand practice of telemedicine
HB 98 Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy (D-Crow Agency) Extend the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force and the LINC grant program
HB 176 Rep. Sharon Greef (R-Florence) Close late voter registration noon the day before election
HB 192 Rep. Linda Reksten (R-Polson) Revise laws related to school major maintenance funding
HB 207 Rep. Neil Duram (R-Eureka) Generally revise school bus safety laws
HB 246 Rep. Marta Bertoglio (R-Clancy) Revise education laws to enhance local control and opportunities for pupils
HB 252 REp. Llew Jones (R-Conrad) Provide a non-refundable tax credit for employer-paid education of trade professions
HB 259 Rep. Sue Vinton (R-Billings) Revise property and zoning laws
HB 379 Rep. Sue Vinton (R-Billings) Revise laws for non-discriminatory rate setting in insurance
HB 432 Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) Revise property tax exemptions for affordable housing
HB 482 Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) Revise license plate laws
HB 661 Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield) Revise requirements for American flags at schools
The governor vetoed the following bill:
HB 440 Revise alcohol regulatory laws relating to wineries
You can read the governor's entire veto letter below: