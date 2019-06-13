HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement in response to the DNC's debate announcement Thursday.
"If I had to choose between chasing 100,000 donors or getting healthcare for 100,000 Montanans — well, that’s the easiest decision I’ll ever have to make," Gov. Bullock said. "More than any other time in my life, our country needs a new leader who can win this election and move our nation forward. As I've done my entire career, that work begins by ridding our system of the corrupting influence of money in politics so we can ensure every American gets a fair shot at success. While 20 candidates are on the debate stage in Miami, I will be talking directly to voters about my record of passing progressive priorities in a state Trump won, the importance of winning the places we lost, and how we are going to beat Donald Trump once and for all."
Gov. Bullock also joined MSNBC’s Chuck Todd to discuss the DNC’s decision to exclude him from the first debate.
Information from a press release via Bullock's campaign