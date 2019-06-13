Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY... AT 657 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 13 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CUSTER TO 12 MILES NORTHEAST OF CROOKED CREEK NATURAL AREA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARDIN, WORDEN, FORT SMITH, BALLANTINE, ST. XAVIER AND CROW INDIAN RESERVATION.