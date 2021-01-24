Girls growing up with the sport of wrestling have adjusted to finding themselves on the mat against the boys more often than not.
But the times are changing, after the MHSA sanctioned girls wrestling for the first time this season, more events are popping up to allow girls to wrestle against their peers.
On Thursday, 35 girls from 9 different schools met at Shepherd High School for a historic mixer.
"Girls wrestling is here to stay, and we got to have more competition like this to build it and keep it going," said Brian Reichenbach. "They're not going to see any of the boys they have been wrestling all year, so it's important to see how they match-up against each other girls in their weight class."
The Head Wrestling Coach at Shepherd has been coaching for fourteen years, and understands what the new sanction means for the future of the sport.
“When your friends are doing it, it’s easier for you to come out, as opposed to, ‘hey if I’m by myself I don’t know if I want to’, but now that it is a group of us that are wrestling, now we can show some of these younger girls, hey you can come out and wrestle too," said Reichenbach.
Wrestler LeeAnn Hoch added, "It's exciting to see this many girls show up, I’m excited to see more girls wrestling. I've been wrestling guys my whole life so seeing more girls into the wrestling is like amazing”
The 103 pound wrestler for Shepherd has been wrestling she was in kindergarten, and was just one win away from placing in the state tournament a year ago.
"That was fun, I was the only girl in my division to make it to state," said Hoch.
Now, the young athlete will see what she can do at an all-girls state tournament.
“I’m hoping that everything thing goes well for the girls and they actually keep getting more girls and I’m just going to be very excited to see more girls wrestling," said Hoch.