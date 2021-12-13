A quick moving winter storm is expected to bring snow across the region Tuesday night through mid day Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall along the I-90 corridor from Livingston to Sheridan, with most areas looking at 1 to 4 inches, with higher snow totals in the mountains. Warm temperatures in the 40s and 50s Tuesday will result in initial snowfall melting on roadways then freezing Tuesday night. This will result in slick travel conditions across the area Wednesday morning.
Get Ready For More Snow & Slick Roads
