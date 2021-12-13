Get Ready For More Snow & Slick Roads

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with local amounts up to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&