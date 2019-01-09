Fusion Fight League raises $22,000 for the Grindhouse

Fusion Fight League presented a check to the Grindhouse for more than $22,000.
This past November, a structure fire broke out in a commercial building in downtown Billings on 1st Ave. N.
The Grindhouse was attached to that commercial building. The fire resulted in thousands of dollars in damages to the gym, a majority of the equipment, and medals won in past competitions.
That fire broke out just weeks before Fusion Fight League's December 15 event. When Terrill Bracken heard about the fire, he knew they needed to step up and help the Grindhouse recover.
"This particular cause is really near and dear to my heart," said Bracken, owner of Fusion Fight League. "I have a lot of history with the Grindhouse and have been around this community with martial arts for a long time, so yeah, that one tugs on my heart strings a lot."
During an intermission at the Fusion Fight League event at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark, members of the community donated thousands of dollars to the Grindhouse. Will Grundhauser, owner of the Grindhouse, and his wife Britani said they are blessed to be part of a community that gives so much.
"I'm just overwhelmed at the generosity of Billings community," Will said. "It makes me just really happy that I decided to stay here and make my home here instead of a major demographic."
Fusion Fight League always fights for a cause through their events in Montana. In the last 10 years, they have raised more than $300,000 for Montanans in need.