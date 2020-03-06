The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says Scarlet is one of the shelter's longest-stay cats, so she's ready to bust out of there to a home all her own.

She's an independent lady and looking for a roomie who will respect her space and give her time to adjust to a new environment.

Scarlet would probably do best in a mature home. She loves chin scratches and gentle pets.

She's spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

If you're interested in meeting Scarlet, head over to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 1735 Monad Rd. They're open weekdays from 12–7 p.m. and weekends from 12–5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays.