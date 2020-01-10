Road Warrior is a 5-year-old cat who came to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray.

The shelter tells us he was in pretty rough shape when he arrived, but he's now ready for a new home. Road Warrior is a very sweet, confident kitty, who may do well with other felines. He loves to play and get scratches behind his ears.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is also home to a number of pocket pets. Miss Thing and Blue are a bonded pair of bunnies available to adopt right now – as well as a rabbit named Flower, a variety of hamsters, and a lizard.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is open Saturday and Sunday from noon till 5 p.m.