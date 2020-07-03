This week's featured pet is a dachshund mix named Oscar.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter tells us Oscar is about seven years old and came into the shelter as a stray.

Oscar is a pretty happy dog, who loves to roll around in the grass and be around people. The shelter says he may do well in a home with other pets.

If Oscar looks like a friend you'd like to bring home, head on over to the shelter to meet him.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is located at 1735 Monad Rd. in Billings and open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.