Furry Friday: Ollie

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter tells us Ollie came in as a stray in May.

When Ollie arrived, the shelter says he had suffered wounds from a bad encounter with a dog. He's on the mend now and ready to find his forever home.

Ollie is about two years old and would do well in a home with respectful kids. He can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, Ollie has a very sweet personality.

The shelter says Ollie gets along with other cats and would love to have another kitty to keep him company.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently running a "Name Your Price" promotion for cat adoptions. The shelter is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.