The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says 7-year-old Newton is currently their longest stay cat.

Shelter staff says he first came to them in March, and after some medical treatment, he's now back on the market and looking for a new family to call his own.

Newton is a very friendly cat who loves people, other cats, and even canine companions. This handsome fella is just looking for a home where he can get a little TLC.