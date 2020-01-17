It may be cold outside, but these sweet critters up for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter are sure to warm your heart.
Nala is a sweet kitty, and according to the shelter, has been there the longest out of any other animal.
She came to the shelter in September and spent a couple months in foster care. Nala's foster mom says she's a great snuggler and likes to be wrapped in a blanket like a purr-ito!
Nala is a little shy at first, and while she seems pretty skittish, shelter staff say her kennel behavior is not her normal behavior. She just needs a little extra time, special attention, and a quiet home to herself.
Spongebob is a 5-year-old lab mix that came into the shelter as a stray.
He's a very sweet dog, who's really likes to cuddle and get attention. Shelter staff say he's a super smart escape artist, so his new home will need to have a tall fence and secure gates, as they say Spongebob can open them! He has a very goofy personality that would fit in well with a big family.
If you'd like to meet either of these two special critters, visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter!