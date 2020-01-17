Nala and Spongebob are available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

It may be cold outside, but these sweet critters up for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter are sure to warm your heart.

Nala is a sweet kitty, and according to the shelter, has been there the longest out of any other animal.

She came to the shelter in September and spent a couple months in foster care. Nala's foster mom says she's a great snuggler and likes to be wrapped in a blanket like a purr-ito!

Nala is a little shy at first, and while she seems pretty skittish, shelter staff say her kennel behavior is not her normal behavior. She just needs a little extra time, special attention, and a quiet home to herself.

Spongebob is a 5-year-old lab mix that came into the shelter as a stray.

He's a very sweet dog, who's really likes to cuddle and get attention. Shelter staff say he's a super smart escape artist, so his new home will need to have a tall fence and secure gates, as they say Spongebob can open them! He has a very goofy personality that would fit in well with a big family.

If you'd like to meet either of these two special critters, visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter!

