Here's a dog who really lives up to her name.

Meet Moxie. She's a 5-year-old husky mix who's looking for an active family to call her own.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter tells us Moxie would make a great hiking or jogging partner and would probably do best in a home with mature children.

If this energetic girl sounds like she'd fit into your family, you can contact YVAS to set up a time to meet her or learn more about the adoption process.

YVAS is located at 1735 Monad Rd and open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. You can also call the shelter at (406) 294-7387 or visit their website: yvas.org.